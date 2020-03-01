Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season Premieres on April 10 (Update)

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime will premiere on April 10 at 24:30 (effectively April 11 at 12:30 a.m.). The staff also unveiled a new visual on Monday.

nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) will perform the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami ( Planet With , Outbreak Company ) will perform the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The fifth season is titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five").

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.

Update: New visual added. Source: Comic Natalie