Butt Detective Anime Enters 3rd Year

NHK announced on Tuesday that the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime will enter its third year with a run of new episodes beginning on April 4.

The first three episodes of the Oshiri Tantei television anime premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since.

Poplar published Troll's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series now has more than 2 million copies in print.



Source: Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)