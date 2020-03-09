2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film's BD/DVD Delayed to May

Sunrise announced on Monday that the Japanese Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases for Gundam Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), the second of the planned five compilation films, has been delayed from March 27 to May 27. Both Blu-ray Disc and DVD versions have Japanese and English subtitles, and the Blu-ray Disc version also includes French, Korean, Thai, Traditional Chinese (Taiwan/Hong Kong), and Simplified Chinese subtitles.

The film opened in Japan on February 21. It ranked at #1 in the mini-theater ranking in Japan in its opening weekend.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan last November. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

