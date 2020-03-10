Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] Fighting Game Launches on PC on March 27

Arc System Works announced on Tuesday that the Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] fighting game will launch on PC via Steam as a free update to the Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [st] game on March 27.

The game will include balance updates for all existing characters. The DLC character Londrekia will also be available for purchase after the update. DLC will be available in two bundles. The Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [cl-r] Pack includes DLC for both Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] and Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [st] . The UNICLR Upgrade DLC Pack includes DLC for Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r].

Aksys Games released the game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on February 20. The game also launched in Japan on February 20. PQube released the game in Europe on February 21.

The game is the latest entry in the Under Night In-Birth 2D fighting game franchise . French-Bread developed the game with "nearly a thousand balance changes," new moves, and a new playable character.

Source: Steam via Gematsu