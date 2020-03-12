Love Live! Franchise's New TV Anime Unveils Visual Teasing New Girl

The official website for the Love Live! franchise unveiled a new visual for the franchise 's new television anime on Thursday. The visual features a girl running through a busy crosswalk.

The franchise started open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members of the new project on Thursday . The auditions are restricted to unmarried women from the ages of 15 to 22 (as of April 1, 2020). The auditions will not accept applications from those currently in middle school or lower, and those with existing contracts with record companies or talent management agencies.

The new anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

The franchise announced a new television anime series titled Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) in December.