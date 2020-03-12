Norman Reedus in Talks to Do More With Hideo Kojima After Death Stranding

The Wired technology magazine posted a new "Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions" video with actor Norman Reedus on Monday. In the video, the actor stated that he is in talks to do "other stuff" with Hideo Kojima after the success of the Death Stranding game (4:22 in video below).

Death Stranding shipped for the PlayStation 4 last November, and will launch for the PC on June 2.

Before Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima 's departure from Konami , Konami was planning a Silent Hills game in 2014 with Kojima as game director, and Norman Reedus playing the main character. Director Guillermo del Toro and manga creator Junji Ito were also involved in the project. Konami then confirmed in April 2015 that it had cancelled the project. Kojima and 7780s Studio had released a "P.T." (Playable Teaser) demo that had revealed the game in August 2014. Reedus later played the main character Sam Bridges in Death Stranding , and del Toro provided the likeness for the character Deadman in the same game.