Mari Yamazaki: Olympia Kyklos Clay Anime Premieres on April 20

Manga creator Mari Yamazaki posted on Twitter on Thursday that the anime adaptation of her Olympia Kyklos manga is a clay animation that is planned to premiere on April 20. The anime will air on Tokyo MX , and will also stream online. The anime's title is Bessatsu Olympia Kyklos

Ryō Fujii is directing the anime, which will be a series of shorts.

Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae , Steve Jobs ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga runs once a month in the magazine. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled volume on February 19. The comedy story centers on a king from Ancient Greece who is transported to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9, and will be the second time the Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo after the 1964 Summer Olympics.

Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a television anime mini-series in 2012 and two live-action films. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga with English subtitles and an English dub.