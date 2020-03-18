World End Heroes Manga Launches This Summer

This year's April issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine announced on Tuesday that the manga adaptation of Square Enix 's World End Heroes smartphone game will debut in the magazine around early summer.

The manga will focus on the game's main story. Square Enix sought applications for artists for the manga last December.

The game launched in Japan in November 2018. In the "situation style RPG," players manage and raise heroes. While deepening bonds with the heroes, players learn the mystery of the world.

The game's voice cast includes Kenji Akabane , Kōhei Amasaki , Kaito Ishikawa , Kazuhiko Inoue , Yūma Uchida , Kouki Uchiyama , Yuichiro Umehara , Megumi Ogata , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Yūsuke Kobayashi , Takahiro Sakurai , Nobunaga Shimazaki , Tomokazu Sugita , Hiroki Suzuki , Ryota Takeuchi , Kenji Nojima , Satoshi Hino , Shun Horie , Kenta Miyake , Ayumu Murase , and Hiroyuki Yoshino .