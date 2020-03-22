Btooom! Creator's New Kaijū Jieitai Manga Launches on April 21

This year's May issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Saturday that Junya Inoue ( Btooom! ) will launch his new Kaijū Jieitai (Monster Self-Defense Force) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 21. The manga will begin with a prologue.

The magazine describes the manga as a global survival battle and a hyper-realistic monster search-and-destroy operation.

Studio Hisekutta is also credited as working on the new manga.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English. A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013.