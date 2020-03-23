Inti Creates CEO Teases 3 Unannounced Games

Game developer Inti Creates CEO Takuya Aizu teased on Twitter on Monday that the company has three games in development to announce. Aizu stated that he was thinking about how Inti Creates could announce the titles and suggested that it could do so "directly" on YouTube .

Aizu also commented that Inti Creates will celebrate the anniversary of its founding on May 8. He noted that the BitSummit 2020 event would have taken place the day after, but it was cancelled. He would like to announce two of the games early.

Inti Creates worked on the Mega Man Zero series, as well as Mega Man 9 and Mega Man 10 . The company also worked on the Azure Striker Gunvolt , Mighty No. 9 , and the initial stages of ArtPlay's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night . The Azure Striker Gunvolt game inspired an anime adaptation that debuted in February 2017.

Inti Creates developed Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX ( Shiroki Kōtetsu no X: The Out of Gunvolt ), the latest game in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 26, and for Xbox One on December 19.