Konami: No Truth to New Silent Hill Game Rumors

Horror video game news website Rely on Horror reported on Tuesday that it confirmed with Konami that the recent rumors surrounding possible new installments in the Silent Hill franchise are "not true." A representative said that the company is "aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it's not the answer your fans may want to hear." However, the company is "not completely closing the door on the franchise ."

Rumors arose from supposed leaks earlier this month that claimed that SIE Japan Studio was working on a "soft reboot" of the franchise , and that Hideo Kojima was also supposedly working on a separate title for the franchise .

Actor Norman Reedus had previously stated earlier this month that he is in talks to do "other stuff" with Hideo Kojima after the success of the Death Stranding game.

Before Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima 's departure from Konami , Konami was planning a Silent Hills game in 2014 with Kojima as game director, and Norman Reedus playing the main character. Director Guillermo del Toro and manga creator Junji Ito were also involved in the project. Konami then confirmed in April 2015 that it had cancelled the project. Kojima and 7780s Studio had released a "P.T." (Playable Teaser) demo that had revealed the game in August 2014. Reedus later played the main character Sam Bridges in Death Stranding , and del Toro provided the likeness for the character Deadman in the same game.

Source: Rely on Horror (CJ Melendez) via Siliconera