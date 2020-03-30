Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Ships 'Far Earlier Than Usual' in Europe, Australia

Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura announced on Monday that the Final Fantasy VII Remake game will ship "far earlier than usual" to Europe and Australia. Customers in these regions have a greater chance of obtaining the game prior to the April 10 release date. Square Enix will ship the game this week to other Western regions, including the Americas. Kitase and Nomura stated that they "feel optimistic" that most people will be able to get the game on launch day.

The official website and Twitter account for the Final Fantasy VII Remake game revealed on Friday that the game will still launch on April 10, but measures such as retailer closings related to COVID-19 may impact delivery dates.

Square Enix delayed the PlayStation 4 game from March 3 to April 10. The game will be a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021.

Tetsuya Nomura is returning to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima is also returning to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game last May, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Source: Square Enix via Gematsu