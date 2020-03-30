'The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?' Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Y.A. 's Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime will get a Blu-ray Disc box with 12 episodes on August 26. The box will bundle a booklet that includes a new "novel" by original author Y.A. and the four-panel manga "Shinnyū Shain Wendelin" (New Employee Wendelin). The release will also include an illustration by character designer Fuzichoco .

The anime will premiere on Thursday on Tokyo MX , BS11 , AT-X , and J:TV. The show will also stream on AbemaTV and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori , Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete , Okusama wa Maho Shojo ) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe ( Caligula , Good Luck Girl! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto ( Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition.

The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.