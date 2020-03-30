News
'The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?' Anime Has 12 Episodes
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of Y.A.'s Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! (The 8th son? Are you kidding me?) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime will get a Blu-ray Disc box with 12 episodes on August 26. The box will bundle a booklet that includes a new "novel" by original author Y.A. and the four-panel manga "Shinnyū Shain Wendelin" (New Employee Wendelin). The release will also include an illustration by character designer Fuzichoco.
The anime will premiere on Thursday on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and J:TV. The show will also stream on AbemaTV and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.
Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori, Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete, Okusama wa Maho Shojo) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP. Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe (Caligula, Good Luck Girl!) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto (Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition.
The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.
