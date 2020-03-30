Tokyo Olympics Announce July 2021 Opening

NHK reported on Monday that Tokyo government officials have stated that the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympic Games on August 24. According to the officials, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo Games organizing committee, and Tokyo Metropolitan and Japanese governments agreed to the schedule.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced last Tuesday that Japan had reached an agreement with IOC chief Thomas Bach to delay the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USA Today reported last Monday that IOC member Dick Pound told the newspaper that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are postponed.

The IOC announced on March 22 that it had given itself a four-week deadline to decide on the next step for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but added that cancellation was "not an agenda." The committee was instead considering postponement from a few months to a year, or a "scaled-down" version of the Games.

Update: The IOC confirmed on Monday that the Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympics will be held August 24 to September 5, 2021. Source: Olympics' website

Source: NHK