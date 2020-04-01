HIDIVE Streams My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Anime's 3rd Season on April 10

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ) — the third season of the television anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series on April 10 at 12:30 p.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia.

Sentai licensed the series, and it will release the anime on home video.

The series will premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10). The anime will air on Amazon Prime Video in Japan starting on April 9. The show will cover the story's ending.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America. Sentai Filmworks dubbed both the first and second season, and released them on home video on November 5.

Source: HIDIVE