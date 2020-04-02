Tower of God Anime Has 13 Episodes

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the television anime adaptation of Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa will have 13 episodes.

The series debuted on Crunchyroll on Wednesday . The anime premiered in Japan and South Korea on the same day.

Takashi Sano ( Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement , Transformers: Energon ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , We Rent Tsukumogami , Orange). Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas ) is the assistant director. Erika Yoshida (Trickster, Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler ) and Miho Tanino are designing the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music. Sola Entertainment is providing production management for the series. Rialto Entertainment , Aniplex 's wholly owned subsidiary, is producing the anime.

The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.

Source: Crunchyroll