Scum's Wish Author Mengo Yokoyari Pens New 1-Shot Manga for Shonen Jump+

Shueisha published a new one-shot manga by Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) titled "Ōkami ni Naritai" (I Want to Become a Wolf) on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on Monday. The one-shot marks Yokoyari's debut on the website and app. The chapter is 30 pages long.

Yokoyari's Scum's Wish manga ran in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2012 until March 2017. Square Enix published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga also received the Scum's Wish décor spinoff manga, which launched in Big Gangan in November 2017, and ended in May 2018. Square Enix shipped a compiled book volume for the manga as the ninth volume of Scum's Wish in July 2018. Crunchyroll published Scum's Wish digitally in English, and Yen Press published the series in print in North America. Crunchyroll also simultaneously published Scum's Wish décor .

The manga inspired both a television anime series and a live-action series, which ran in parallel beginning in January 2017. Both series adapted the entire story of the manga. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime series in Japan and abroad, including in the United States as part of its now-defunct Anime Strike service.

Yokoyari drew a one-shot titled "Neo Dutch Wife" in Weekly Big Comic Spirits on January 6, and then published another one-shot in the same magazine titled "Namu Ami Daisuki" (I Love Namu Ami) on February 17.

Yokoyari ended the Retort Pouch! manga in December 2018.