The Promised Neverland Manga Takes 1-Issue Break, Returns on May 11

This year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga will take a one-issue break.

The magazine stated that the manga will be off for the 21st issue on April 20 and will return in the combined 22nd and 23rd issue on April 27. However, Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21 is now delayed due to issues surrounding the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Japan, and Shueisha will instead publish the issue as a combined 21st and 22nd issue on April 27. The manga will instead return in the 23rd issue on May 11. Viz Media also confirmed this news in its app on Monday, stating the manga will return on May 10 (U.S. time).

The manga previously took one-week breaks in October, December, and February.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. Shirai had stated in an interview in August 2018 that Shirai would like the story to "not extend too much" in accordance with the story's editor, adding that the length of the manga should be "ideally 20 to 30 volumes long." The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc.

Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime will premiere in October.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18.

