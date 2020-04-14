Jank Runk Family Manga Starts 3rd Part on April 28

This year's ninth issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine announced on Tuesday that Hiroshi Takahashi 's Jank Runk Family manga will start its "third part" in the magazine's next issue on April 28. The manga will return with opening color pages.

The manga is a crossover with the OREN'S manga, which artist Yanse Kazu and Takahashi launched in September 2015 in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. The OREN'S manga is set in the aftermath of a great disaster, and depicts the struggle for survival of men.

Takahashi launched the Jank Runk Family manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in September 2016. He ended the manga's first part in March 2018, and then ended the second part last August.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and Digital Manga Publishing partially published its sequel manga Worst in English. Crows also inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation in 1994, titled Kōkō Butō Den Crows .