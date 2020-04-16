Im: Great Priest Imhotep's Makoto Morishita Draws 1-Shot

This year's May issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan revealed on Saturday that manga creator Makoto Morishita ( Im: Great Priest Imhotep ) will publish a one-shot manga titled "Konjiki no Yasha" (Golden Demon) in the magazine's next issue on May 12. The magazine teases the one-shot as a Japanese-style dark fantasy. The one-shot will have center color pages.

Morishita launched IM: The Great Priest Imhotep (pictured right) in Shonen Gangan in January 2015 after first publishing a one-shot. Square Enix published the 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2018.

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the 11th volume in English in February 2019.