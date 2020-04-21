One Piece Anime's English Dub Returns With Home Video Release on June 9

Funimation is listing that the One Piece anime's "Season Ten, Voyage 1" DVD, which marks the return of the company's English dub , will ship on June 9.

The dub continues with episode 575, the beginning of the anime's "Punk Hazard" story arc. Funimation released the English-dubbed episode 574 in 2018.

The anime is delaying the 930th episode and later episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast will instead rerun the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc). The staff will reveal later when the 930th episode will air.

The One Piece anime entered the Wano arc last July.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streaming the anime in North America.

Thanks to jlaking and JM for the news tip.

Source: Funimation