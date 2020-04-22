Btooom's Junya Inoue Launches Kaijū Jieitai Paranormal Military Manga in May

The June issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine announced on Tuesday that Junya Inoue ( Btooom! ) will launch his new Kaijū Jieitai: Task Force for Paranormal Disaster Managament (Monster Self-Defense Force) manga in the July issue of the magazine on May 21. The first full chapter will include a color opening page, and the July issue's front cover will feature the manga.

The manga's 54-page prologue chapter appeared in the June issue.

The magazine describes the manga as a global survival battle and a hyper-realistic monster search-and-destroy operation.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English. A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013.