Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun Manga's New Volume Listing Teases 'Reported Anime'

Amazon 's listing for the fifth compiled book volume of Ikumi Hino's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess' Dorm) manga includes a cover image that states "it looks like an anime adaptation project is progressing." The volume will ship on May 26.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017. Kadokawa released the fourth compiled book volume on October 26.

Source: Amazon