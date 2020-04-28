One Piece Anime's English Dub Returns With Digital Release

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it has launched episodes 575-587 of the One Piece anime digitally on Microsoft and Amazon Prime Video , which marks the return of the company's English dub .

The anime's "Season Ten, Voyage 1" DVD will ship on June 9 with the same set of episodes. Episode 575 marks the beginning of the anime's "Punk Hazard" story arc. Funimation released the English-dubbed episode 574 in 2018.

The anime is delaying the 930th episode and later episodes in Japan due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast instead reran the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc). The staff will reveal later when the 930th episode will air.

The One Piece anime entered the Wano arc last July.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streaming the anime in North America. Netflix will begin streaming the first two arcs of the One Piece anime, the East Blue and Alabasta arcs, on June 12 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Source: Funimation