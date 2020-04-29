Shout! Factory's TokuSHOUTsu Channel Teases Kamen Rider Kuuga

The official Twitter account for Shout! Factory 's TokuSHOUTsu channel teased on Tuesday the addition of the Kamen Rider Kuuga tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) series. The series will be available on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The tweet shows the silhouette of the titular character, and the text "A new legend" references the series' tagline "A new hero, a new legend."

A new legend begins Friday. 7pm ET / 4pm PT on @PlutoTV CH 681 in Tech + Geek. pic.twitter.com/p0lKoUd0Lh — TokuSHOUTsu (@tokushoutsu) April 28, 2020

The Kamen Rider Kuuga series aired in Japan from 2000 to 2001, and is the first in the long-running franchise to be aired in the Heisei era (the previous entry in the franchise , Kamen Rider BLACK RX , was the last to air in the Showa era).

Shout! Factory launched the TokuSHOUTsu linear streaming channel dedicated to tokusatsu titles on March 17.

