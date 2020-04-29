News
Shout! Factory's TokuSHOUTsu Channel Teases Kamen Rider Kuuga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Shout! Factory's TokuSHOUTsu channel teased on Tuesday the addition of the Kamen Rider Kuuga tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) series. The series will be available on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The tweet shows the silhouette of the titular character, and the text "A new legend" references the series' tagline "A new hero, a new legend."
A new legend begins Friday. 7pm ET / 4pm PT on @PlutoTV CH 681 in Tech + Geek. pic.twitter.com/p0lKoUd0Lh— TokuSHOUTsu (@tokushoutsu) April 28, 2020
The Kamen Rider Kuuga series aired in Japan from 2000 to 2001, and is the first in the long-running franchise to be aired in the Heisei era (the previous entry in the franchise, Kamen Rider BLACK RX, was the last to air in the Showa era).
Shout! Factory launched the TokuSHOUTsu linear streaming channel dedicated to tokusatsu titles on March 17.
Source: TokuSHOUTsu's Twitter account via The Tokusatsu Network