Godhand Teru Manga Recruits Assistants for New Chapters

Manga creator Kazuki Yamamoto is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for four new serialized chapters of the Godhand Teru manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . Background work on the new chapters is slated to run from early May to early June, and finishing work will run from May 15 to mid-June. Yamamoto is seeking several digital assistants for each role.

Yamamoto launched a Campfire campaign in November 2018 to fund a "new era project" manga for the Godhand Teru manga. Yamamoto had stated that the new project would have a new shape and would not be tied to the previous Godhand Teru manga.

The project aimed to raise 4 million yen (about US$37,556). It did not reach its goal and only raised 2,821,500 yen (about US$26,491). Yamamoto had planned to launch the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in spring or summer 2019.

The original Godhand Teru manga ran in Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 2001 to 2011, and Kodansha published 62 volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in 2009.

The original medical manga follows Teru, a surgeon who seeks to follow in his brilliant father's footsteps. Although generally a clumsy and inept individual, in dire situations Teru exhibits "god hands" that allow him to perform even the most complicated surgeries.

Source: Ganmo