By the Grace of the Gods Anime Reveals Additional Staff

The official website for the anime adaptation of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series revealed more staff members for the anime on Friday. The additional staff includes Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Cutie Honey Universe ) as character designer and chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs.

The website also posted a drawing by Deguchi to commemorate the news.

Funimation had previously announced several of the main staff members last month. Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) is directing the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is the story editor and screenwriter.

Yanase also drew an image to commemorate the news.

The anime will premiere this fall. Funimation is co-producing the anime, and will stream the series.

The anime will star Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma.