News
By the Grace of the Gods Anime Reveals Additional Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime adaptation of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra's By the Grace of the Gods (Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko) light novel series revealed more staff members for the anime on Friday. The additional staff includes Kaho Deguchi (If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord, Cutie Honey Universe) as character designer and chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs.
The website also posted a drawing by Deguchi to commemorate the news.
Funimation had previously announced several of the main staff members last month. Takeyuki Yanase (In Another World With My Smartphone, If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord) is directing the anime at Maho Film (If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover, Dropkick on My Devil!) is the story editor and screenwriter.
Yanase also drew an image to commemorate the news.
The anime will premiere this fall. Funimation is co-producing the anime, and will stream the series.
The anime will star Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma.
Sources: By the Grace of the Gods anime's website, Comic Natalie