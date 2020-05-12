News
Sony Interactive Entertainment Establishes PlayStation Studios Brand
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced the PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party game studios on Tuesday. The brand will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The company began streaming PlayStation Studios' opening animation.
SIE's first-party studios include Japan Studio, Polyphony Digital, Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Sucker Punch, and Insomniac Games.
Sources: PlayStation's Twitter account and YouTube channel, Gamesindustry.biz (Christopher Dring) via Gematsu