EVO 2020 Details Online Event

The organizers of the EVO 2020 video game tournament revealed details of the EVO Online event on Wednesday.

The online event will run for five weekends "with special exhibitions and content for EVO 2020's original lineup." The event will run on July 4-5, July 11-12, July 18-19, July 25-16, and July 31-August 2.

As previously announced, the event will feature the Granblue Fantasy Versus, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Street Fighter 5, Samurai Shodown, Soul Calibur 6, and Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] games. Organizers originally planned to include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the in-person event, but the online event will not feature the game. The event will also add four open online tournaments for Mortal Combat 11: Aftermath, Killer Instinct, Them's Fightin' Herds, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore.

The organizers announced on May 1 that the physical event slated for July 31-August 2 in Las Vegas is cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.