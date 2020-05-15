Dropout Idol Fruit Tart Anime Unveils 3 Character Visuals

The official website for the television anime of Sou Hamayumiba 's Dropout Idol Fruit Tart ( Ochikobore Fruit Tart ) manga revealed character visuals on Friday for three characters. The site previously announced the voice actresses for the characters in April. The characters with the new visuals include:

Kaoru Sakura as Chiko Sekino, a Cream Anmitsu idol unit member



Yū Sasahara as Nua Nakamachi, a Cream Anmitsu idol unit member



Takako Tanaka as Rua Nakamachi, a Cream Anmitsu idol unit member





The anime will premiere in July.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND , Million Doll , Please tell me! Galko-chan ) is directing the series at feel. Kawaguchi is in charge of the series scripts with Tatsuya Takahashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ). Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters.