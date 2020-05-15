News
Dropout Idol Fruit Tart Anime Unveils 3 Character Visuals
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Sou Hamayumiba's Dropout Idol Fruit Tart (Ochikobore Fruit Tart) manga revealed character visuals on Friday for three characters. The site previously announced the voice actresses for the characters in April. The characters with the new visuals include:
Yū Sasahara as Nua Nakamachi, a Cream Anmitsu idol unit member
Takako Tanaka as Rua Nakamachi, a Cream Anmitsu idol unit member
The anime will premiere in July.
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (ISLAND, Million Doll, Please tell me! Galko-chan) is directing the series at feel. Kawaguchi is in charge of the series scripts with Tatsuya Takahashi (Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko, Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles). Sumie Kinoshita (Forest of Piano, Girlish Number) is designing the characters.
Sources: Dropout Idol Fruit Tart anime's website, Comic Natalie