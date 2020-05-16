Power Rangers Show Reveals Title, Logo for 28th Season

The official Twitter account for the Power Rangers franchise revealed the Power Rangers Dino Fury title and the logo for the 28th season of the series on Friday.

The show will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021, and will feature footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered in March 2019. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered last March. The series uses footage from Toei 's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season of the show premiered in February. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.

Source: Power Rangers franchise's Twitter account via The Tokusatsu Network