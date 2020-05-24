act-age Manga to Have 'Project Announcement' on June 1

This year's 25th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine's 26th issue on June 1 will have an "important project announcement" for Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki 's act-age manga. The issue also teases that the manga's story will "enter a new development" in the 26th issue.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Being a famous actress or an actor is a dream millions of people all over the world have. While it's not impossible to achieve, it's ridiculously hard to make in the biz, no matter what country you're in. But Kei Yonagi's not like the other actresses, she has "super acting" powers. Her skills are off the chart, but that doesn't mean she'll make it. In fact, she may be too good at what she does.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and then began regularly publishing the manga digitally in December 2018. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards last year.

