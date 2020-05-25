Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Reveals 1st Key Visual

This year's 25th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the first key visual on Monday for the television anime of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.

The anime will premiere in the "Super Animeism" block on MBS , TBS and their affiliates in October, and will air on Fridays at 25:25 (effectively, Saturdays at 1:25 a.m.)

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When the company then switched to its new Shonen Jump model, it began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.