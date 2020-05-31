Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime Reveals 2nd Visual

The official website for the anime adaptation of Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels released the second key visual for the show on Friday.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is designing the characters.

Kumanano began serializing the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novel series in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015, and the company published the 15th volume on May 22. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels in English.

Sergei launched a manga adaptation in Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014, and the company published the manga's fourth volume on March 27.