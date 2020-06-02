Orange CEO Eiji Inomoto: Studio Works on CG Remake of 'Familiar' Title

CG anime studio Orange president and founder Eiji Inomoto revealed in an interview during Anime Limited 's Cloud Matsuri online event on Saturday that the company is working on a CG remake of an unnamed title that "might be familiar."

The studio is known for its adaptation of Haruko Ishikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, and most recently, Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga. The studio has also done CG work for parts of various anime productions as far back as 2004's Aquarion television series.

Source: Eiki Inomoto's Cloud Matsuri interview