Hollywood Monster Hunter Film Unveils New Still of Milla Jovovich With Slinger

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web site unveiled a new still from Sony Pictures ' live-action film adaptation of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter action game franchise on Tuesday. The still shows Milla Jovovich in costume as her character Lt. Artemis, armed in her left hand with a "Slinger," one of the new devices introduced in Monster Hunter: World , the latest game in the franchise .

The film will open on September 4 in both the United States and Japan. The film started production in October 2018, and ended principal photography in December 2018. The film is budgeted at around US$60 million. Sony Pictures is distributing the film in North America, and TOHO is distributing the film in Japan.

Screen Gems describes the film's story:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

The film will star Milla Jovovich ( Resident Evil movie franchise ) as film-original character Captain Natalie Artemis and martial arts actor Tony Jaa ( Ong-Bak film series) as "The Hunter." Additionally, Ron Perlman ( Hellboy film series, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy ) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of The Hunter's crew. T.I. Harris ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp ) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta ( Luis Miguel: La Serie, Pretty Little Liars ) plays Sergeant Marshall, and Hirona Yamazaki plays the Handler. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web