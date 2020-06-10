Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero Manga Will Have 'Important Announcement'

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga will have an "important announcement" in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 17, and will publish the 10th volume on June 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The eighth English volume shipped in print on Tuesday .