Immortal Hounds Manga's Final Arc Reaches 'Final Station'

The 75th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Tuesday that the final arc of Ryō Yasohachi 's Immortal Hounds ( Shinazu no Ryōken ) manga will enter its "final station" in the magazine's next issue.

Yasohachi launched the manga's final arc in the magazine's 71st issue on February 15. The manga's seventh compiled book volume will bear the same title.

Vertical licensed Immortal Hounds , and it describes the manga:

In another reality, humans never die. If they get sick or injured, they simply “kill” themselves and immediately come back to life. But then a mysterious disease, Ressurrection Deficiency Syndrome, starts spreading through the populace via Vectors. A task force is determined to solve the mystery of RDS but a group of escape artists hamper their efforts.

Yasohachi launched Immortal Hounds in the sixth issue of Harta in 2013. Shinazu no Ryōsen ( Immortal Ridge ) was the new title of Immortal Hounds , renamed in May 2018. The last volume to bear the Immortal Hounds title was the sixth volume, which Kadokawa shipped in July 2017. Vertical released the sixth volume in January 2018. The third and final volume of Shinazu no Ryōsen shipped last October.