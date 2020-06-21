Inuyasha Anime Spinoff Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Airs on Saturdays This Fall

The official website for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ), the new anime spinoff of Rumiko Takahashi 's Inuyasha series, revealed on Monday that the fall anime will air on the YTV / NTV network on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT).

In addition, the InuYasha: The Final Act anime series will start reairing in YTV 's late-night Manpa timeslot on Mondays in the Kansai area on June 29. Each episode of InuYasha: The Final Act will then stream for free for one week in Japan on the YTV MyDo!, TVer, and GYAO! services.

Viz has the rights "to the digital streaming, EST, and home video" of the anime in North and Latin American territories.

Teruo Sato ( Inuyasha episode director) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Katsuyuki Sumisawa is in charge of the series scripts after doing the same for Inuyasha and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing . Takahashi herself is credited as the main character designer, with Yoshihito Hishinuma ( Yakitate!! Japan , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) returning from Inuyasha to adapt her designs for animation. Kaoru Wada ( 3x3 Eyes , Battle Angel , The File of Young Kindaichi ) is also back from Inuyasha to compose the music.

Sources: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime's website, Comic Natalie