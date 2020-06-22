A3! Season Autumn & Winter Anime Unveils 'Season Autumn' Visual

The official website for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game unveiled a new visual for the A3! Season Autumn & Winter anime's "Season Autumn" arc on Tuesday, highlighting the Autumn Troupe.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the anime's latter two arcs, will premiere in October.

A3! Season Spring & Summer , the first two arcs, began with the "Season Spring" arc on January 13, but delayed episode 4 and beyond due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. It restarted its airing from the first episode again on April 6. The series' previously delayed fourth episode premiered on April 27. The "Season Summer" arc launched on May 18 with seven episodes.

Funimation is streaming the anime.

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

Sources: A3! anime's website, MoCa News