'Kamen Rider Saber' Trademark Filed Under Toei

A trademark for "Kamen Rider Saber" was filed under Toei 's name on May 29. The trademark went public on June 16. In addition to "Saber" in the Roman alphabet, the trademark features the alternate "Seibaa" (literally, holy blade) kanji characters with a similar pronunciation.

Shotaro Ishinomori launched the first live-action special effects television series and manga in the Kamen Rider franchise in 1971. The current series, Kamen Rider Zero-One , premiered last September as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era. Kamen Rider Zero-One delayed new episodes from May 17 until on June 21 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its filming schedule. The trademark for Kamen Rider Zero-One went public in May of last year.

Thanks to XLord31 for the news tip.

Source: J-PlatPat via The Tokusatsu Network