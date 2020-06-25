Otoko-Zaka Manga's 'Honjin Shitō-hen' Arc Launches on July 4

Previous arc ended on March 29

Manga creator Masami Kurumada announced on his official blog on Tuesday that he will launch the "Honjin Shitō-hen" arc of his Otoko-Zaka manga on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on July 4. Kurumada posted an image of printed proofs for the new arc.

Kurumada ended the "Takeshima Honjin-hen" arc on March 29 and announced the new arc on the same day. Kurumada launched the "Takeshima Honjin-hen" arc on Shonen Jump+ on February 9 after announcing it in January 2019.

Otoko-Zaka 's initial eight-chapter revival began on Shū Play News, the official website of Shueisha 's Weekly Playboy magazine, in June 2014 after three decades of hiatus.

The manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in 2017 with the "Keikai Otome" arc. The next arc, "Tenkataihei-hen" (Peace and Tranquility Arc), then launched in August 2018 and ran for seven chapters. The arc was compiled in the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2018, and the ninth volume will ship on July 3.