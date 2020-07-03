Right Stuf Releases Gundam NT on BD on October 6

Right Stuf revealed during its panel at the FunimationCon 2020 online event on Friday that its home video release of the Mobile Suit Gundam NT anime film will ship on October 6. The release will include English subtitles and English and Japanese audio. Special features will include interviews with staff; commercials, trailers, and promo videos; videos from premiere events in Japan and Los Angeles; and a "Zoltan Breaks Down the Universal Century in 3 Minutes" video.

Right Stuf describes Mobile Suit Gundam NT :

U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box." Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered. The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten. However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex.

The anime film opened in Japan in November 2018. Fathom Events and Sunrise screened the film in the United States with an English dub on February 2019. Sunrise worked with NYAV Post to produce the English dub for the anime.

Shunichi Yoshizawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt , Gundam: Reconguista in G episode director) directed the anime at Sunrise Studio #1. Harutoshi Fukui ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) penned the script. Kumiko Takahashi was in charge of the main original character designs, and Se Jun Kim ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) designed the characters for animation. Hajime Katoki and Eiji Komatsu were in charge of mechanical design .

