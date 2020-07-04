One Piece Anime's Dub Episodes 588-600 Debut in August

Funimation revealed during its panel at FunimationCon 2020 on Friday that it will launch episodes 588-600 of the One Piece anime's English dub digitally in August. The release marks the continuation of the anime's "Punk Hazard" story arc.

Funimation released episodes 575-587 of the dub digitally on Microsoft and Amazon Prime Video on April 28, which marked the return of the company's English dub . The anime's "Season Ten, Voyage 1" DVD shipped on June 9 with the same set of episodes.

The anime resumed with episode 930 on June 28. The episode was delayed in Japan due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast instead reran the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc).

The One Piece anime entered the Wano arc last July.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streaming the anime in North America. Netflix will begin streaming the first two arcs of the One Piece anime, the East Blue and Alabasta arcs, on June 12 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sources: FunimationCon 2020, Funimation