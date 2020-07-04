SUPER HXEROS Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD , the television anime of Ryōma Kitada 's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga, revealed on Saturday that the series will have six home video releases with a total of 12 episodes. The first Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume will ship on September 16, and one volume will ship each month thereafter.

The anime premiered in Japan on Saturday , and Funimation is streaming the series as it airs.

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Akitomo Yamamoto ( The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.

HXEROS SYNDROMES — a new special unit produced by the rock band BURNOUT SYNDROMES for this anime with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as a featured artist — is performing the anime's opening theme song "Wake Up Hx ERO! feat. Retto Enjō (Matsuoka Yoshitsugu)." Ai Kakuma is performing the ending theme song "lost emotion" as her character Kirara Hoshino.

Kitada's 11th Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga volume will bundle an original anime Blu-ray Disc and ship on November 4.

Source: SUPER HXEROES anime's website