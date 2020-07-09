News
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan) is listing the anime with six Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes with a total of 12 episodes. The volumes will ship in Japan on September 25, October 28, November 27, December 30, January 29, and February 26.
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, the third anime season of the anime of Wataru Watari's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru.) light novel series, premiered in Japan on Thursday. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for release outside Asia. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime on Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Crunchyroll will also stream the series. Sentai Filmworks also plans to release the anime on home video.
The season was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10) before the delay to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of the new season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!, the second season, began re-airing at that time.
Kei Oikawa (Hinamatsuri, Outbreak Company) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. (Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi (Hinamatsuri, The Quintessential Quintuplets), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka (A Certain Magical Index, A Certain Scientific Railgun) is also returning from the second season as character designer. Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.
Source: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's website via Ota-suke