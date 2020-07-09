My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ) is listing the anime with six Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes with a total of 12 episodes. The volumes will ship in Japan on September 25, October 28, November 27, December 30, January 29, and February 26.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , the third anime season of the anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series, premiered in Japan on Thursday . Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for release outside Asia. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime on Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Crunchyroll will also stream the series. Sentai Filmworks also plans to release the anime on home video.

The season was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10) before the delay to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of the new season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , the second season, began re-airing at that time.

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer. Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.