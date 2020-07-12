News
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' Tadahiro Miura Publishes 1-Shot in Shonen Jump
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine's combined 33rd/34th issue on July 20 will include a one-shot by Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' author Tadahiro Miura. The one-shot is titled "Giniro no Seven" (Silver-Colored Seven). The "space battle romantic comedy" manga centers on high school student Sakuya, who meets the "Space Battleship Human."
Tadahiro launched the Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs (Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended the series in June. The manga will get a special chapter in the summer issue of the Jump Giga magazine on July 27.
A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll. A new anime on Blu-ray Disc will ship with the manga's 24th and final volume on December 4.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32