Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' Tadahiro Miura Publishes 1-Shot in Shonen Jump

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine's combined 33rd/34th issue on July 20 will include a one-shot by Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ' author Tadahiro Miura . The one-shot is titled "Giniro no Seven" (Silver-Colored Seven). The "space battle romantic comedy" manga centers on high school student Sakuya, who meets the "Space Battleship Human."

Tadahiro launched the Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended the series in June. The manga will get a special chapter in the summer issue of the Jump Giga magazine on July 27.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll . A new anime on Blu-ray Disc will ship with the manga's 24th and final volume on December 4.