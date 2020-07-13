Yakuza Kiwami 2 Game Launches for Xbox One on July 30

The official website for Sega 's Yakuza Kiwami 2 game announced on Monday that it will launch for Xbox One and Windows 10 on July 30. The game will also be available with Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Sega released Yakuza Kiwami 2 , a full remake of Yakuza 2 , in Japan for PlayStation 4 in December 2017, and in English in August 2018. The remake uses the "Dragon Engine" that Sega created to develop Yakuza 6: The Song of Life , as well as new characters and new playable scenarios. The game launched for PC via Steam in May 2019.

Sega released its Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami games on February 26 and April 22, respectively, on Xbox One. The games are available with Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ), the seventh game in Sega 's Yakuza series, will launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows 10 on the same day that it launches for PlayStation 4 in the West. The game will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, which will ship in the 2020 holiday season.