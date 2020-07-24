Fate/Grand Order Gets 1-Shot Manga About Scathach

This year's 34th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published the new one-shot manga Fate/Grand Order: Ordu Beag on Wednesday based on the Fate/Grand Order game. Akisato Nagi drew the 44-page manga, which focuses on the character Scathach.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.