The Apothecary Diaries Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus

Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that Itsuki Nanao and Nekokurage's manga of Natsu Hyūga's Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ( The Apothecary Diaries ) novel series is going on a hiatus for "various reasons." The manga will return in the magazine's next issue.

The story follows Maomao, a pharmacist from the pleasure district who finds herself working as a servant in the palace of the emperor. She hopes to quietly fulfill her contract at the palace without ever receiving a "visit" from the emperor. She comes to discover that the emperor's children suffer from short lifespans and begins to investigate the cause as the only two remaining royal children continue to get sicker.

Nekokurage launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 25. Square Enix licensed the manga, and it will publish the first volume on December 8.

Hyūga began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011, and the most recent chapter debuted on Wednesday . Shufunotomo is publishing the novels in print with art by Touco Shino, and the eighth volume debuted in print on June 19. Minoji Kurata launched the spinoff manga Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ~Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō~ (The Apothecary Diaries ~The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Mao Mao~) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh volume on February 19.